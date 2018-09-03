Alastair Cook Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Alastair Cook on Monday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Test against India at Kennington Oval, London, beginning September 7. Incidentally, Alastair Cook made his Test debut against India at Nagpur in 2006. Cook is England's all-time leading Test run-scorer with 12,254 runs at an average of 44.88 including 32 hundreds. "After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India," Alastair Cook said in a statement.

"Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank. I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game. The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right," Cook further added.

"I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country."

Alastair Cook retires as England's record Test run-scorer, and sits sixth on the all-time list. He will move up to fifth and pass @KumarSanga2 if he scores 147 runs in his final match.#CookRetires pic.twitter.com/gu5vbhlWy9 — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2018

Alastair Cook also thanked the Barmy Army and Graham Gooch for their continuous support.

"There are too many people to thank individually, but a special mention must go to the Barmy Army and all supporters for their constant encouragement for the team and also a special mention to Graham Gooch. As a seven-year-old I queued for his autograph outside Essex County Cricket Club and years later was so fortunate to have him mentoring me. Graham was my sounding board, especially in the early years of my career, spending hour after hour throwing balls at me with his dog stick. He made me realise you always need to keep improving whatever you are trying to achieve," Cook said.

- 160 Tests

- 12,254 runs

- 32 hundreds

- 56 fifties

- 173 catches

- 4 Ashes series wins

- 1 Alastair Cook #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/pelJSg37Z5 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 3, 2018

"My family and I have had 12 wonderful years fulfilling my dreams and this could not have been done without them. So I wish to thank my parents and brothers, my wife, Alice, and her family for their quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. As cricketers, who travel frequently, we often don't realise just how important our families are to our success."

The former England Test captain also expressed his gratitude towards Essex County Cricket Club.

"I would also like to thank Essex County Cricket Club for their help and support ever since I was 12, and I can't wait to get fully involved with them in the 2019 season.

"I wish the England team every success in the future, and I will be watching with great excitement."