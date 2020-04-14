Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Tour De France Postponed Until August: Report

Updated: 14 April 2020 23:40 IST

According to the paper-based in city of Grenoble near the Alps, the race will now finish on the Champs-Elysees on September 20.

Organisers ASO were unavailable for comment to confirm the new dates. © Twitter

The Tour de France will begin on August 29 instead of its scheduled start date in Nice of June 27, the Dauphine newspaper reported on Tuesday. Tour organisers were forced to postpone cycling's biggest event after Monday's announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron outlawing mass gatherings until mid-July because of coronavirus.

Organisers ASO were unavailable for comment to confirm the new dates.

Highlights
  • Tour de France organisers are working to find a new date
  • Public gatherings were banned until mid-July in the latest extension
  • The Tour was originally slated to start from Nice on June 27
