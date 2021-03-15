Mads Wurtz Schmidt won the sixth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar kept his grip on the overall lead at this year's 'Race of the Two Seas'. Wurtz Schmidt took the honours at Lido di Fermo on Italy's Adriatic coast after finishing a sprint at the head of a small group which broke away from the peloton early on in the 169km stage and maintained their lead until the finish line. The 25-year-old completed the penultimate stage of the race in three hours, 42 minutes and nine seconds to claim his first ever win on the World Tour.

"I am extremely happy, after five years as a pro rider I've finally managed to win in the World Tour," he said after crossing the line.

He charged home ahead of Lotto rider Brent Van Moer, home hope Simone Velasco, Jan Bakelants and Movistar's Nelson Oliveira.

That group crossed the line over a minute ahead of the peloton, which contained the contenders for overall victory.

UAE rider Pogacar maintains his 1min 15sec lead over Wout van Aert in the general classification ahead of Tuesday's final stage, a 10.1km individual time-trial at San Benedetto del Tronto.

Mikel Landa sits three minutes behind Slovenian Pogacar, while 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal is fourth, a further 30 seconds back.