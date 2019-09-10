India's Ronaldo Laitonjam Sets Junior Asian Cycling Record

India's Ronaldo Laitonjam created a new Asian record on Tuesday by clocking 10.065 seconds in the qualifying round of the men's junior 200m time trial event at the Track Asia Cup cycling competition here. Ronaldo, who had won two gold medals on Day 1, broke the previous record held by China's Liu Qi, who had completed the race in 10.149 seconds in 2018. It was another field day for India as they captured three more medals to add to the 12 that it won on Day 1 at the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium.

Venkappa Shiva K added one more gold to India's tally by winning the individual pursuit (3 km) in men's junior section, while Mula Ram of SAI NCA and Labib Ali of Iran won the silver and bronze, respectively.

Punam Chand grabbed the silver, falling just short against Malaysia's Emam Firdaus Mohammad Zamri in the elite men's 4 km individual pursuit event. Dimitry Potapenko of Kazakhstan clinched the bronze.