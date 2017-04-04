Cycling Event In Uttarakhand Poses Stiff Challenge To Contestants

Close to 50 cyclists will take the thrilling mountainous trail of the hill-state of Uttarakhand, starting from one of the most picturesque sights of Nainital, making its way through Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Karnprayag, Guptkashi, Tehri, Chinyalisaur , finishing in the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie, covering an area 884 kms under The third Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge. The Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB championship has been seen as a premier mountain biking event in the past and has participants from over a dozen countries.

The race will be flagged off on 8th of April and will end on 16th of April. The MTB challenge is being seen as an attempt by the State Tourism Department and the cycling federation of India to promote adventure tourism. The registration for the MTB third edition of Uttarakhand is kept free. While a pre-qualifying race will be organised in Nainital on the 7th of April which will short-list those who will participate in the race on the basis of this pre-qualifying race.

R.K Joshi Infrastructure Director of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board says, 'after successfully organizing this event twice, now the third edition of this Himalayan MTB championship is being held, this competition will encourage the adventure tourism in the state, promoting the hill-state as a safe destination for one and all not only in India but abroad as well.'