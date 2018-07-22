Unstoppable Fakhar Zaman Sets New ODI Record, Surpasses Viv Richards

Fakhar Zaman has been on a scoring spree for quite some time now. The Pakistan left-hander has been smashing records one after another whether it be in partnership with someone or individually reaching landmarks that not very many Pakistan batsmen have even come close to. On Sunday, the 28-year-old added another feather to his cap -- an ODI world record. Fakhar Zaman became the fastest to score 1,000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone in just 18 innings. He beat the likes of Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam, all of whom reached 1,000 runs in 21 innings. Just to give context to Fakhar Zaman's remarkable feat, Indian run-machine and captain Virat Kohli reached the landmark of 1,000 runs in his 24th ODI innings.

Fakhar Zaman accomplished the feat during the fifth and final ODI between Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe.

Legendary West Indian batsman Viv Richards had first set the record of 21 innings way back in 1980, which was since equalled by the likes of Pietersen and De Kock, and more recently Babar Azam.

Having struck an incredible 430 runs in the first four matches of the Zimbabwe series, Zaman needed only a further 20 runs to set the new ODI batting record.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman also broke the record for most runs in a five-game bilateral series.

Only a few days back, during the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe, Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan cricketer to score a double century in one-day internationals.

Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 210 not out off 156 balls, an innings studded with 24 boundaries and 5 sixes.

The Pakistan left-hander is only the sixth international men's cricketer to cross the 200-run mark in ODIs. Apart from Fakhar Zaman, India's Rohit Sharma, New Zealand's Martin Guptill, India's Virender Sehwag, West Indies' Chris Gayle and India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar have reached the landmark score.

In the same match, Fakhar Zaman, along with Imam-ul-Haq also broke the all-time opening partnership in ODI history.

The Pakistan duo went past Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga to break the all-time opening partnership record. Zaman and Imam formed a huge 304-run opening stand before the latter was dismissed by Wellington Masakadza.