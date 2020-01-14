 
Zimbabwe U-19 Wicketkeeper Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping Reminiscent Of MS Dhoni. Watch

Updated: 14 January 2020 21:20 IST

Dane Schadendorf's brilliant glove work led to Twitter users comparing him with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ian Healy.

Dane Shadendorf pulled off a brilliant back flick to send Beckham Wheeler-Greenall packing. © Twitter

The Zimbabwe U-19 wicketkeeper effected a brilliant stumping that would make even MS Dhoni proud, in a game against New Zealand U-19. Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was batting for New Zealand when left-arm spinner Tadiwanashe Nyangani bowled one down the leg side. Wheeler-Greenall tried to skip down the track and hoick it away but missed the ball completely. The ball was flying down the leg side, but 17-year-old gloveman Dane Schadendorf moved quickly to his left to grab the ball. Schadendorf showed brilliant instincts to immediately back flick the ball and get a direct hit with the batsman still out of the crease.

Watch the brilliant piece of wicketkeeping here:

Schadendorf's brilliant glove work drew praise from Twitter users who reacted to the video by comparing him to some legendary wicketkeepers.

"He did a Healy or a Dhoni??" tweeted one user.

"More like Sangakkara," replied another.

"Brilliant," a user tweeted while another simply wrote "Magic".

The match was part of an U-19 quadrangular series in South Africa featuring India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe apart from the host side.

Zimbabwe U-19 bowled out their opposition for 198 in the match played on January 9 before chasing the target down with two wickets and three balls to spare in what ended up a very close contest.

It was Zimbabwe's only win in the tournament which India won.

The series was played ahead of the 2020 U-19 World Cup which is scheduled to start on January 17 in South Africa. While Zimbabwe are grouped with Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland in the first round of the tournament, New Zealand will face defending champions India, Sri Lanka and debutants Japan in the group stage.

