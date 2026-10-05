As Zimbabwe prepare to co-host the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, skipper Richard Ngarava made no secret of what lies ahead for his team: a trial by fire against some of the game's finest teams in front of their passionate home crowd. Co-hosting the marquee tournament alongside South Africa and Namibia, Zimbabwe have been drawn into a blockbuster Group A featuring India, defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Qualifier A. Every one of their five group-stage matches will be played on home soil across Bulawayo, Harare and Victoria Falls.

“This is exciting news. This is a great opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase ourselves. We have great tourism, great culture and great sportsmanship, so we are honoured to be hosting. We hope to do our best, especially for the fans who will be cheering for us all day long,” said Ngarava in a statement issued by Zimbabwe Cricket on Monday.

Zimbabwe open their campaign against Qualifier A at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on October 9, followed by a high-stakes clash against Afghanistan at the same venue two days later.

The action then shifts to Harare Sports Club, where they take on reigning champions Australia on October 15 and 1992 champions Pakistan on October 19, before wrapping up the group stage with a marquee encounter against two-time champions India in Victoria Falls on October 24.

“We are excited to play whichever teams come our way. All these teams are great teams with brilliant players, and I know that playing against them will push us to do our very best. It's not going to be easy, but we will definitely do our best,” added Ngarava.

For seasoned vice-captain Sikandar Raza, the prospect carries emotional weight, a chance to feature in a World Cup in front of his home fans before calling time on an illustrious career.

“What excites me is the fact that I will finally be playing a home World Cup. It's a great privilege, a great honour to play a home World Cup and to play in front of our own fans. I think that's the most exciting part for me. Before I hang up my boots, I have the honour of playing in a home World Cup.”

Raza pointed to local familiarity as a key strategic asset when foreign teams arrive on unfamiliar African pitches.

“A home World Cup is always good in a way that you have that little bit of an added advantage because everybody's coming to you, whereas you've been playing on those wickets. So adjusting to those wickets doesn't take too long,” he said.

Calling on the nation to rally behind the team, Raza urged fans to create an electric atmosphere at every venue.

“The message to the supporters is: make your voices count, as you've always done. Make your presence felt, as you've always done. Let's have a good World Cup. Most importantly, let's show the world that Africa can host a successful and great World Cup.”

Head coach Justin Sammons highlighted the immense value of testing his squad against top international teams on home soil.

“India in Victoria Falls will grab a lot of attention, as will Pakistan. Then you're also playing the current holders, Australia, so there are three massive games with a lot of exposure for our players, which is brilliant for them to showcase their skills and challenge themselves against the best.”

Sammons was equally cautious about the threat posed by Afghanistan.

“They have a lot of X-factor in their team, with most of their players, if not all of them, involved in franchise leagues around the world.

“They've got so many match-winners within their group. Bulawayo probably suits them more than if they had to play us in Harare, so that'll be a challenge in itself in terms of the conditions and having a home advantage,” he said.

With distinct conditions expected across the three venues, Sammons noted that crowd energy could prove to be the ultimate difference-maker.

“I think it's more the crowds and the home support that'll be a big factor than the conditions. We're not sure what we're going to get in Victoria Falls.

“Obviously, there have been no games played there yet, so it's something of an unknown. Bulawayo, we know, is just a really good cricket wicket and the team with the best skills will come out on top there. Harare, obviously, we know offers a little more bounce and pace,” the coach said.

Looking ahead, Sammons stressed that the execution of skills under relentless pressure remains the coaching group's primary focus.

“In terms of us moving forward over the next year, it's really going to come down to us challenging ourselves in terms of our skills, trying to keep improving those skills because, at the end of the day, that is what's going to count.

“I don't see there being any issues from a mindset point of view. It's just whether we can match the skill level required, and at that intensity, for a long period. So, like I said, it's about continuing to improve those skill levels and challenge ourselves within that.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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