Zimbabwe Cricket Sack Coaching Staff, Captain Graeme Cremer

It will be the first time Zimbabwe will not be playing in the Cricket World Cup since 1983.

It will be the first time Zimbabwe will not be playing in the Cricket World Cup since 1983. © Twitter

Zimbabwe Cricket have sacked their entire coaching staff as the team failed to qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup following an unsuccessful World Cup qualifier campaign at home. Captain Graeme Cremer was also asked to step down with reports suggesting that Brendan Taylor will take over leadership of the team. In an email sent to Streak on Thursday evening, Zimbabwe Cricket MD Faisal Hasnain wrote, "Further to our discussions, please give your technical staff (and yourself included) until 3pm tomorrow to formally resign. After which time the technical team can consider themselves dismissed and relieved of their duties with immediate effect."

Streak was appointed the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach for this year's edition of the IPL.

In addition to the national coaching staff - head coach Heath Streak, batting coach Lance Klusener, bowling coach Douglas Hondo, fielding coach Walter Chawaguta, fitness coach Sean Bell and team analyst Stanley Chioza - all other coaching staff, including the Zimbabwe A coach Wayne James and Under-19 coach Stephen Mangongo have been booted out. Convener of selectors Tatenda Taibu has also stripped of his position.

It will be the first time Zimbabwe will not be playing in the Cricket World Cup since 1983, a development that has raised alarm in the African country, with fear rife that the game will go downhill.

With 2019 ICC event restricted to 10 teams, only two qualification places were available. In the Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe needed a win against UAE to qualify, but lost the match by three runs.