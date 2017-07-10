 
Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets, Clinch ODI Series 3-2

Updated: 10 July 2017 18:09 IST

Taking the series 3-2, the 11th-ranked Zimbabwe team also registered their first series win in the South Asian nation.

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets in the 5th ODI against Sri Lanka © AFP

Zimbabwe edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the fifth one-day international on Monday to clinch their first overseas triumph in eight years. Taking the series 3-2, the 11th-ranked Zimbabwe team also registered their first series win in the South Asian nation.Off-spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets in Hambantota to restrict the hosts to 203-8 after Zimbabwe elected to field first. He then anchored a tense chase with an unbeaten 27 as the visitors won with 71 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza top-scored with a fluent 73 before rookie Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya struck back with four wickets to rattle the visitor's middle-order.

Zimbabwe slipped from 137-1 to 175-7 -- losing six wickets for 38 runs, but Raza and skipper Graeme Cremer hung on for an unbeaten 29-run stand as the perennial underdogs of world cricket erupted in celebrations.

Sri Lanka suffered early on from a lack of partnerships but opener Danushka Gunathilaka (52) and Asela Gunaratne (59 not out) hit gritty half-centuries to steady the home side, though it was not enough to stop an inspired Zimbabwe.

Topics : Zimbabwe Sri Lanka Sikandar Raza Butt Hamilton Masakadza Alexander Graeme Cremer Angelo Davis Mathews Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota Cricket
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka 203/8, Zimbabwe 204/7 (38.1)
  • Sikandar Raza received Man of the Match award
  • Hamilton Masakadza was named Man of the Series
