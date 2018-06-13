Zaheer Khan Felicitated At Adelaide Oval, Posts A Thank You Message

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been holidaying in Australia with his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge and his trip was made more memorable when he was felicitated by Adelaide Oval cricket ground on Saturday. The 39-year-old took to Instagram and wrote a post in which he thanked the iconic cricket ground for hosting him. "Thank you #adelaideoval for hosting us. It was a complete pleasure to meet Mr David Ridgway and his lovely wife Meredith. Certainly brought back a lot of memories while taking a tour of the Oval," he wrote. The felicitation program was attended by Darren Chandler, General Manager Marketing and Operations Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority, Minister Ridgway and his wife Meredith, Rodney Harrex, CE South Australian Tourism Commission and Raju Narayanan, Director of Indian Engagement for Government of SA. Khan, who was honoured for his contribution to cricket, spent the remainder of the day at the stadium.

"Adelaide Oval is a fantastic place to play cricket and I have fond memories at this stadium. I've always looked forward to the Adelaide leg of the trip on previous tours because it's also one of the most unique destinations in Australia and there's so much to discover here," Zaheer said.

He further added that he is happy to be recognised by the stadium. "Being recognised and appreciated here, therefore, is very special and I look forward to returning back to explore more of the State very soon," he said.

Zaheer, who played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs for India, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2013. In his career, he took 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will travel to Australia in November for a two-month long tour that will feature for 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs. The two teams will play the first Test at Adelaide starting from December 6.