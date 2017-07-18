Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra Spotted With Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik in London

With Sania was in London for Wimbledon, she, her husband and the rest had a gala time.

Former India speedster Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra were spotted with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik as well others including former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood. Zaheer's fiance and Indian actor Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame from the Bollywood movie 'Chak De! India', posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "#londonnights???? @mirzasaniar @ritik_bhasin @zakkhan34 @ebbaqureshi @mightywillow". The image featured Zaheer, Malik, Sania, Nehra, Azhar, Bollywood actor Harman Baweja and others.

#londonnights???? @mirzasaniar @ritik_bhasin @zakkhan34 @ebbaqureshi @mightywillow A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Sania reached the pre-quarterfinals of women's doubles event. She and partner Kirsten Flipkens lost 2-6, 4-6 to Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan.

In the mixed doubles event, Sania and her partner Ivan Dodig lost in straight sets 6-7, 4-6 to Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen.