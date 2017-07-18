 
Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra Spotted With Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik in London

Updated: 18 July 2017 14:59 IST

The duo and several others were seen together during a trip to London.

With Sania was in London for Wimbledon, she, her husband and the rest had a gala time. © Sagarika Ghatke/Instagram

Former India speedster Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra were spotted with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik as well others including former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood. Zaheer's fiance and Indian actor Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame from the Bollywood movie 'Chak De! India', posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "#londonnights???? @mirzasaniar @ritik_bhasin @zakkhan34 @ebbaqureshi @mightywillow". The image featured Zaheer, Malik, Sania, Nehra, Azhar, Bollywood actor Harman Baweja and others.

 

Sania reached the pre-quarterfinals of women's doubles event. She and partner Kirsten Flipkens lost 2-6, 4-6 to Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan.

In the mixed doubles event, Sania and her partner Ivan Dodig lost in straight sets 6-7, 4-6 to Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen.

Highlights
  • Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was also present
  • Sagarika Ghatge is Zaheer Khan's fiance
  • Sania was in London for Wimbledo
