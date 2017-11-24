Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge Wedding: Gautam Gambhir Gives Hilarious Marriage Advice To Former Teammate

Gambhir wished the newly wed couple and had a funny advice for Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer Khan and 'Chak De! India' actress Sagarika Ghatge got married on Thursday in a private wedding ceremony. Former teammates of the Indian cricketer took to Twitter to wish the couple on their momentous day. Among them was left-handed opener Gautam Gambhir, who married Natasha Jain in 2011. Gambhir, one of Zaheer's former teammates, congratulated the newly weds and had a cheeky advice for Zaheer on how to lead a happy married life. He even tagged Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who are also married, to chip in with their suggestions.

Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote: "Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh?"

Congrats @ImZaheer @sagarikavghatge on d marital knot. Finally there is someone who can bounce Zaheer too. Bro I can tell u from experience never hook or pull, only duck or sway out of line. Right @YUVSTRONG12 @harbhajan_singh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 23, 2017

Twitterati were floored by Gambhir's humour and came in hordes to reply on the tweet.

Zaheer was seen sporting a soft pink kurta while Sagarika wore a beautiful traditional Sabyasachi saree at the time of their wedding ceremony. Soon after the ceremony photos of the newly-weds surfaced on various social media platforms.

Sagarika had come into the limelight following her starring role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De! India'. She played the character of an Indian hockey player who dated the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the movie.

According to reports, Zaheer's close cricketer friends like Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar attended the ceremony.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in 2015, having played 92 Tests with 311 wickets. He took 282 ODI wickets in 200 matches. He also played 17 Twenty20 Internationals for India.

Apart from Zaheer, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also got married on Thursday in a close and intimate ceremony in Meerut to Nupur Nagar.