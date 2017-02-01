Yuzvendra Chahal's Six Wickets Launch Him Into The Big League

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after dismissing Joe Root in the third and final T20I in Bengaluru.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after dismissing Joe Root in the third and final T20I in Bengaluru. © BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the spinning sensation for India as he wove a web around the Englishmen in a match and series-winning spell of six for 25 off four overs in the third and final T20 International as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The slightly-built leg-spinner was unstoppable as he claimed his best figures in any international match as India romped home by a whopping 75 runs and clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Chahal's stunning figures is the best by an Indian bowler in T20I history, and the third best overall. Chahal was named man of the match and series for his sterling display.

The leggie, brought on to bowl right from the second over of the England innings after India had piled up 202 for 6, came up with the goods in the 14th over as he claimed England skipper Eoin Morgan and the dependable Joe Root off consecutive deliveries.

Superb performance by team India, Chahal ne to kamal kar diya! @yuzi_chahal #INDvENG — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 1, 2017

England collapsed in a heap, losing eight wickets for eight runs, six of them to the 26-year-old Haryana leg-spinner.

Apart from Morgan and Root, Chahal also took care of Sam Billings, the ever-dangerous Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan to leave the visitors shell-shocked.

Chahal always had skipper Virat Kohli's vote after his fine showing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, so the Chinnaswamy Stadium is his home away from home.

Before this, Chahal's best T20 International figures were 2 for 27 against Zimbabwe in 2016, though he had only five wickets in the five matches he had played so far, including the first two games of this series.

In One-day Internationals, the leg-spinner had figures of three for 25 on the same tour of Zimbabwe.