Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to break the news that the cricketer's parents have tested positive for coronavirus and Chahal's father is hospitalised with "severe symptoms". "My parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father in law is admitted and my mother in law is being treated at home," Dhanashree wrote in her Instagram story.

"I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I'm taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family," she added.

Dhanashree posted several stories and she also revealed that when she was in the IPL bio-bubble, her mother and brother tested positive for Covid but they recovered.

"It's been really tough and challenging for me as mother and brother tested positive. I was in IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they've recovered," Dhanashree wrote.

She did mention that her uncle and aunt died of Covid-related complications.

Chahal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Promoted

The T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely after several players and support staff tested positive for coronavirus within the IPL bio-bubble.

Chahal had picked up just four wickets in seven matches during IPL 2021 but his economic spells in the middle overs helped RCB to register five wins from seven games.