Yuzvendra Chahal Thrashes Ish Sodhi In India vs New Zealand Chess Battle

Updated: 06 November 2017 19:07 IST

The two wrist spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ish Sodhi, faced off to try their chess skills and the Indian leggie was ahead by a mile.

Chahal and Sodhi played Chess on their way to Thiruvananthapuram from Rajkot © Twitter

Cricket may not be as intriguing a sport as chess, but it does require the same level of smartness and mind games to fox the opposition. India's young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has represented India in Chess at junior level and was challenged to a contest by New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi while on the long flight from Rajkot to Thiruvananthapuram, where the third and the final T20 International match is scheduled to be played. Sodhi was checkmated in the first game, which Chahal shared on his Twitter handle.

They played again but the result was again in Chahal's favour. Sodhi posted a picture after the second match. Chahal too replied and said, "2-0 brother".

This didn't end there. Sodhi was prepared to play the third match and challenged Chahal again.

Chahal's patience and hard work have earned him the distinction of being a vital cog in the India fold. The Haryana leg-spinner attributes his success to his first love - chess -- and to his cricket captain, Virat Kohli. "I am lucky to have played both chess and cricket. I have represented India in chess (at junior level). Chess is a mind game where you need patience," Chahal had said speaking exclusively to NDTV.com.

Meanwhile, India aim to go for the kill against a gutsy New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday despite weather threatening to play spoilsport. The series is locked at 1-1.

Virat Kohli-led India team has been on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, usually known to punch above its weight.

