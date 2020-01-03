 
Yuzvendra Chahal Teases Kuldeep Yadav On Hardik Pandya's Engagement Post

Updated: 03 January 2020 16:44 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav engaged in some banter on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post where he announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic.

As wishes poured in for Hardik Pandya after he announced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, Yuzvendra Chahal decided to have a little fun with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav wished Pandya on Instagram, commenting "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan" (many congratulations) on the all-rounder's photo. Chahal came up with a cheeky reply to Kuldeep, writing "ab teri baari" (it's your turn now) in response to his comment. While Chahal had fans laughing with his banter, Kuldeep was not one to give up.

Kuldeep responded to Chahal saying "phle Ap" (you first).

The two spinners, fondly referred to together as "KulCha", are known to share a close bond with each other.

Hardik Pandya had announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday via an Instagram post with her captioned "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged".

Several of his teammates, including his brother Krunal Pandya and India captain Virat Kohli blessed the couple with their wishes.

"Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," Kohli had written.

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He will also miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019.

Comments
