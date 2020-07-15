Yuzvendra Chahal's camaraderie with Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is not hidden from anyone. The two cricketers never miss a chance to tease as well as praise each other on social media. On Wednesday, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Rohit Sharma, saying: "I don't need a superhero, I have a big brother. #throwback". Fans of both the cricketers flooded the Instagram post with pleasant messages within no time.

Last month, Chahal shared a morphed picture of Rohit and made the India batsman look like a woman. Chahal and Rohit have often been seen pulling each other's leg on social media.

"So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45," Chahal captioned the picture on Twitter while trying his hands at the gender swap trend on social media.

Earlier, Rohit took a cheeky dig at the leg-spinner after he posted a picture on Instagram.

In the picture, Chahal can be seen wearing a loose t-shirt and pointing that out, Rohit took a hilarious dig at his India teammate.

"Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai (Are you inside the clothes or are the clothes inside you)," Rohit asked Chahal.

Both Rohit and Chahal will next be seen if and when the Indian Premier League (IPL) commences. But the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.