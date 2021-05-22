Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday "finally" managed to click a proper picture with his dogs -- Groot and Scotty -- after 99 failed attempts. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler flaunted his perfect snap with his two adorable buddies on Instagram. Not just a perfect shot, Chahal also had a sweet caption for his furry friends. “100th attempt and finally, I have a proper pic with my Groot and Scotty. We can't calm down, we are ScottyGroot,” it read.

Chahal's post attracted the attention of his fans as they shared their enthusiasm in the comment section.

“3 dons in one picture,” wrote an Insta user. Another termed his pets as his two kids and while others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Chahal was part of Virat Kohli-led RCB during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The tournament was postponed midway due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the IPL bio-bubble.

On Friday, Chahal opened up about the turmoil his family went through after his parents tested positive for COVID-19. While Chahal's mother has recovered from the virus, his father was hospitalised after a drop in his oxygen levels. He was discharged on Thursday.

In a conversation with India Today, the 30-year-old said that he would have taken a break from the IPL, had it not been deferred, to support his family during these tough situations.

He further revealed that he was informed about his parents' condition, a day after the marquee event was postponed indefinitely.

"I was planning to take a break from the IPL when I heard the news of my parents getting infected. It was difficult to focus on the game while your parents were alone at home," Chahal said.

Chahal played seven games for RCB this season and scalped four wickets at an average of 47.50.