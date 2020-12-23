Yuzvendra Chahal, who tied the knot with Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday, took to social media to share a couple of "engagement day" pictures with his partner on Wednesday. "Everything was just so beautiful Engagement day #DhanaSaidYuz," Chahal captioned the pictures on Instagram. Soon after the India leg-spinner shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for the couple. From the cricket fraternity, West Indies legend Brian Lara was one of the first to react to the pictures. "Congrats!!! Just beautiful," Lara left a comment on the post.

Former England fast-bowler Sajid Mahmood also congratulated the couple.

"Congrats bro. Stay happy and may the almighty bless you both," Sajid Mahmood wrote.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner, on Tuesday, took to social media to share the news of his marriage with his fans.

Chahal and Dhanashree got engaged in August earlier this year.

Chahal then flew to the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the tournament and the most successful spinner, picking up 21 wickets from 15 matches.

The leg-spinner was last seen in action in the limited-overs leg of India's tour to Australia.

Chahal could only manage one wicket in two ODIs while he bagged four in the T20I format.