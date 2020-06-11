Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is quite active on social media platforms and keeps sharing posts to keep his fans entertained. Yuzvendra Chahal is an integral part of the Indian team in One-day Internationals (ODIs) as well as T20 Internationals (T20Is). Chahal completed four years in international cricket on Thursday and took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. In his tweet, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, "While growing up I always wondered about this thought "Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true". He went on to add, "Can actually say today Dreams do come true. My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India".

Yuzvendra Chahal played his first international match, an ODI, against Zimbabwe at Harare. During the match, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled his full quota of 10 overs with figures of 1/27. Since then, the leg-spinner has gone on to play 52 ODIs for India and has claimed 91 wickets with an economy rate of 5.07.

In T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal has featured in 42 games and has five wickets with an economy rate of 8.18.

In the Indian Premier League, Yuzvendra Chahal plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The leg-spinner is a key player for the RCB in the cash-rich league. Chahal has played 84 matches in the IPL and has picked up 100 wickets with an economy rate of 7.78.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game for India.