Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma's Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture

Updated: 21 May 2020 13:21 IST

In his latest tweet, Yuzvendra Chahal shared an old photo with Rohit Sharma where the two players can be seen laughing.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharmas Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture
Yuzvendra Chahal shared a throwback picture with Rohit Sharma on Twitter. © Twitter

India's premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been active on social media platforms during the nationwide lockdown. Yuzvendra Chahal has kept his fans entertained with his social media posts. The leg-spinner shares a great camaraderie with Indian batsman Rohit Sharma which is visible both on and off the field. In his latest tweet, Yuzvendra Chahal shared an old photo with Rohit Sharma where the two players can be seen laughing about something. Chahal captioned the tweet saying, "Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone". Last month, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma were involved in an Instagram live session as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best leg-spinners in the country at the moment. The right-arm leg spinner made his debut for India back in 2016 against Zimbabwe in a One-day International. He was able to get a wicket on his debut game as well.

Since then, Yuzvendra Chahal has played 52 ODIs for the country and has scalped 91 wickets with an economy rate of 5.07. Yuzvendra Chahal has also featured in 42 T20Is for the country and has 55 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.18.

The leg-spinner has been an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Yuzvendra Chahal joined the RCB team back in 2014. In his IPL career, Yuzvendra Chahal has featured in 84 matches and has scalped 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.78. Chahal was supposed to play for the RCB in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL as a safety measure against the coronavirus threat.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India India Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Cricket Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal shared a throwback picture with Rohit Sharma on Twitter
  • The two players can be seen laughing in the picture posted by Chahal
  • Both players share a great bond on and off the field
Related Articles
"Definitely Exhibition Game": Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahals U-19 Batting Heroics
"Definitely Exhibition Game": Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's U-19 Batting Heroics
"Should Stick To Bowling Googlies": KL Rahuls Funny Take On Yuzvendra Chahals TikTok Videos
"Should Stick To Bowling Googlies": KL Rahul's Funny Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok Videos
May Be Ravichandran Ashwin, Yasir Shah Or Nathan Lyon Dont Have Enough Variations To Survive In ODIs: Mushtaq Ahmed
May Be Ravichandran Ashwin, Yasir Shah Or Nathan Lyon Don't Have Enough Variations To Survive In ODIs: Mushtaq Ahmed
Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Yuvraj Singhs "Chuhey" Remark On His Workout Video
Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts To Yuvraj Singh's "Chuhey" Remark On His Workout Video
: Yuvraj Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's Workout Drill" href="https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/yuvraj-singh-mocks-yuzvendra-chahals-workout-drill-calls-him-chuhey-2224386"> <i>"Oh Bale Oh Tere Chuhey"</i>: Yuvraj Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahals Workout Drill
: Yuvraj Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's Workout Drill" href="/cricket/yuvraj-singh-mocks-yuzvendra-chahals-workout-drill-calls-him-chuhey-2224386">"Oh Bale Oh Tere Chuhey": Yuvraj Singh Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's Workout Drill
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.