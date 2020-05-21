Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma's Camaraderie On Display In This Throwback Picture

India's premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been active on social media platforms during the nationwide lockdown. Yuzvendra Chahal has kept his fans entertained with his social media posts. The leg-spinner shares a great camaraderie with Indian batsman Rohit Sharma which is visible both on and off the field. In his latest tweet, Yuzvendra Chahal shared an old photo with Rohit Sharma where the two players can be seen laughing about something. Chahal captioned the tweet saying, "Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone". Last month, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma were involved in an Instagram live session as well.

Because brothers don't let each other wander in the dark alone..!! ???????? #rohitaaasharaaamaaa ???? pic.twitter.com/lhukB0hsD3 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 21, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best leg-spinners in the country at the moment. The right-arm leg spinner made his debut for India back in 2016 against Zimbabwe in a One-day International. He was able to get a wicket on his debut game as well.

Since then, Yuzvendra Chahal has played 52 ODIs for the country and has scalped 91 wickets with an economy rate of 5.07. Yuzvendra Chahal has also featured in 42 T20Is for the country and has 55 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 8.18.

The leg-spinner has been an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Yuzvendra Chahal joined the RCB team back in 2014. In his IPL career, Yuzvendra Chahal has featured in 84 matches and has scalped 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.78. Chahal was supposed to play for the RCB in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL as a safety measure against the coronavirus threat.