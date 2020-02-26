 
Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed Enact Funny Bollywood Scene. Watch

Updated: 26 February 2020 18:37 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a Tik Tok video on Twitter with his India teammates Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed on Wednesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal recreated a funny Bollywood scene with Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed. © Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video with his India teammates Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed in which the trio can be seen recreating a funny scene from the Bollywood "DHOL". In the video, Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal enact the famous scene that was played on screen by Bollywood actors; Rajpal Yadav, Kunal Khemu and Sharman Joshi. "We are back @ImRo45 @imK_Ahmed13," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the post on Twitter.

Chahal, 29, was the star with the ball for India in the One-Day International series in New Zealand, which India lost 0-3.

The leg-spinner picked up six wickets in the two matches that he played in that series at an economy rate of 5.25.

India are currently in New Zealand for the two-match Test series.

While Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed are yet to get their maiden Test call-up, Rohit Sharma missed out on the Test series due to a calf injury he sustained during the fifth Twenty20 International in Tauranga.

In the first Test, India suffered a 10-wicket loss inside four days in Wellington to register their first loss in the ICC World Test Championship. 

It was New Zealand's 100th win in the longest format of the game. With the win, New Zealand went past Sri Lanka in the World Test Championship points table to take the fifth spot.

Despite the loss, India remain on top of the table with 360 points from seven wins out of eight Tests.

The second Test will be played in Christchurch, starting on Saturday.

