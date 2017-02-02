 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Secret Behind Dream Spell Vs England In 3rd T20I

Updated: 02 February 2017 18:31 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's superlative effort helped India beat England by 75 runs and clinch the T20I series 2-1, completing a Tour sweep over the English -- having won the Test and ODI series as well

Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Secret Behind Dream Spell Vs England In 3rd T20I
Yuzvendra Chahal said he was rewarded for his consistent outside off stump line Vs England in 3rd T20. © BCCI

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put England batsmen to the sword in the the third and final Twenty20 International at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. Chahal registered figures of six for 25 runs in his four overs -- the best by an Indian bowler in T20I history, and the third best overall. The leg-spinner revealed that he had a plan, which was to bowl outside the off-stump, and it was executed to perfection after being discussed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Chahal's superlative effort helped India beat England by 75 runs and clinch the T20I series 2-1, completing a Tour sweep over the English -- having won the Test and ODI series as well.

Chahal was rewarded with the 'Man of the Match' as well as the 'Man of the Series' awards.

"When Joe Root and Eoin Morgan were going great guns, I planned to bowl to them on the off side after discussing it with Mahi (Dhoni) and Virat bhai, because hitting becomes difficult by maintaining that line," Chahal said at the post-match press conference.

"When England were bowling, the ball was turning a lot and gripping and also coming off the pitch slowly. Therefore, I planned to bowl fuller to Billings and Jason Roy with the new ball because they are good batsmen. Then I watched Mishy (Mishra) bhai - he was getting turn and varying the pace of the ball, which I adopted. That helped me get wickets," he said.

India skipper Virat Kohli knows the potential the young leg-spinner, having captained him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli singled out Chahal for special praise.

"We have lot of spinners available in middle overs, who are wicket-taking bowlers - who are not just run-containing bowlers. That is why I would back someone like Chahal, and that is why in IPL, I play him in most of the games. He never says no to bowl at any situation and that is why he ends up taking more wickets," Kohli said.

Chahal said his aim was to get at least three wickets even if he went for 40 runs in the stipulated four overs because he knew bowlers would go for runs for the ground is smaller.

"I have not played that many matches for India, but whenever I play in Bengaluru, I feel it is like my home. I have taken wickets here. I would like to continue with this kind of performance in the upcoming domestic and IPL matches."

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : India England Yuzvendra Chahal Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chahal says he was rewarded for bowling an off stump line in 3rd T20I
  • Chahal took six for 25 runs in his four overs to help India beat England
  • Chahal's was named the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal Jumps 92 Places, Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot In ICC T20I Rankings
Yuzvendra Chahal Jumps 92 Places, Virat Kohli Maintains Top Spot In ICC T20I Rankings
India vs England: Eoin Morgan Dubs Batting Performance In 3rd T20I As Worst In Recent Times
India vs England: Eoin Morgan Dubs Batting Performance In 3rd T20I As Worst In Recent Times
Yuzvendra Chahal's Six Wickets Launch Him Into The Big League
Yuzvendra Chahal's Six Wickets Launch Him Into The Big League
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.