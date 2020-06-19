Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been quite active on social media during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced break from cricket, took to Twitter to share a morphed picture of Rohit Sharma, making the India batsman look like a woman. Chahal and Rohit share a great camaraderie on and off the field and the duo have often been seen pulling each other's leg on social media. "So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45," Chahal captioned the picture on Twitter while trying his hands at the gender swap trend on social media.

So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/HxftQD3Qer — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 18, 2020

Soon after the leg-spinner shared the post, fans flooded the micro-blogging site with rib-tickling reactions.

"U r such a full of life prankster yuzi Face with tears of joy. Stay happy always," a fan said.

U r such a full of life prankster yuzi



Stay happy always — Dr Khushboo (@khushbookadri) June 18, 2020

"Now I'm waitin for hitmans epic reply," another one joined in.

Now I'm waitin for hitmans epic reply.... — Isolated Beast (@PranayGosavi) June 18, 2020

"Haha... finally you get a pic too..now you can tease Ro..@yuzi_chahal #rohitaaasharaaamaaa," a user said.

Haha... finally you get a pic too..now you can tease Ro..more@yuzi_chahal#rohitaaasharaaamaaa — Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) June 18, 2020

Some fans even used GIFs and memes to react to Chahal's hilarious post for Rohit Sharma.

Recently, Rohit Sharma took a cheeky dig at the leg-spinner after Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture on Instagram.

In the picture, Chahal can be seen wearing a loose t-shirt and pointing that out, Rohit took a hilarious dig at his India teammate.

"Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai (Are you inside the clothes or are the clothes inside you)," Rohit asked Chahal.

Both Rohit and Chahal would have been busy strategising their game plans to counter each other's strengths for their clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament indefinitely as a precautionary measure.