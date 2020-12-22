Swashbuckling batsman Shikhar Dhawan led the way to wish India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, after he got married to Dhanashree Verma. Chahal got married on Tuesday, and took to social media to share photos. The leg spinner was recently in Australia for limited-over series. He departed after the T20I series, and is not part of the ongoing four-match Test series. Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a photo, where he was posing with Chahal and his wife. He captioned it as, "Congratulations @yuzi_chahal23 and @dhanashree9 , wish you a Happy married life together!"

Even former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to extend his wishes. He wrote, "No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree".

No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020

The BCCI also wished the India leg-spinner on Twitter. "Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ," the BCCI wrote, while replying on Chahal's wedding post.

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness https://t.co/Xstzkpez4j — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020

Chahal's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished their star leg-spinner on the micro-blogging site.

Yuzi . Caught and bowled Dhanashree.



Wishing the duo a lifelong, happy partnership https://t.co/Ede7bjPFj4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 22, 2020

Even Suresh Raina took to Twitter to pass on his wishes. He wrote, "Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness!"

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness! pic.twitter.com/mprIJqkbxe — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 22, 2020

Chahal was part of India's ODI and T20I teams against Australia. The visitors lost the ODI series, but bounced back strongly to win the T20I series.

Promoted

Chahal came on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I and bowled a brilliant spell, helping India defend the total. He was awarded Player of the match.

The Indian team is currently in Australia for a four-match Test series. The second Test match will start on December 26 at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.