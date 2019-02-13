Team India wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken to Twitter to share their joy on returning to India following gruelling tours to Australia and New Zealand. Yuzvendra Chahal recently posted a picture clicked by left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, which also shows him, Yadav and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Chahal tweeted, "Home calling". Kuldeep Yadav also posted a picture where he is accompanied by Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan , Pant and Chahal. "After a long and gruelling tour, time to head back home with loads of happy memories to cherish," Yadav tweeted.

After a long and gruelling tour, time to head back home with loads of happy memories to cherish pic.twitter.com/tvMUL1hZfO — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 11, 2019

India recently completed a long tour of Australia and New Zealand where they registered convincing wins. In Australia, Virat Kohli's men remained unbeaten in all the three formats as the T20I series ended 1-1 after a washout at the MCG.

Following the T20Is, India defeated the hosts in a historic Test series, winning it 2-1. This was India's first-ever Test series win in Australian soil in 70 years. Virat Kohli not only became the first Indian captain but also the first Asian captain to win a Test series Down Under.

Continuing the dominance, India also won the ODI series 2-1 where veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top run-getter for India and was adjudged player of the series. India registered their first bilateral series win in Australia.

Following the successful tour of Australia, India expected a stiff test from Australia's trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. However, Kane Williamson's side were outplayed by Virat Kohli's men as India registered a convincing 4-1 win in the ODI series.

But New Zealand outclassed India 2-1 in the T20Is as India sans Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah (both rested) lost a hard-fought third T20I by four runs.

India host Australia in an upcoming three-match T20I series that commences on February 24 in Vishakhapatnam. Following the T20Is, India will also play a five-match ODI series that begins on March 2 in Hyderabad.