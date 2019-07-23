 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Is ''GOAT", Says Rohit Sharma's Birthday Wish For Spinner

Updated: 23 July 2019 13:45 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal still holds the record for best figures in any T20 International by an Indian bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal Is
Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 12 wickets in eight matches in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019. © Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal, India's frontline leg-spinner, celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday. Yuzvendra Chahal had an average World Cup 2019 as in the later part of the tournament he lost his touch and failed to provide India with breakthroughs in the middle overs. Chahal has been named in the One-day International (ODI) squad which will tour the West Indies. However, the selectors have opted for a new set of spinners for the T20 Internationals. On Chahal's birthday, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan along with others took to Twitter to wish him.

In the World Cup 2019, India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final in Manchester. Chahal went for 63 runs in his 10 overs and picked up a solitary wicket in that match. The leg-spinner could only manage 12 wickets in the eight matches at an average of 36.83 during the course of the showpiece event.

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in a T20 International. He was later joined by his fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, Chahal's 6 for 25 against England are still the best figures for an Indian bowler in T20Is.

With the youngsters performing well, Chahal will look to be amongst the wickets in bid to get back into the T20 side as India look to build a team for the next big assignment, T20 World Cup 2020.

The T20 World Cup will take place in Australia later next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday
  • Rohit Sharma wished Chahal by calling him a "GOAT"
  • Chahal holds the record for best figures in T20Is for India
Related Articles
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ross Taylor
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Ross Taylor
Watch: Virat Kohli Crashes KL Rahul
Watch: Virat Kohli Crashes KL Rahul's Chahal TV Interview, Breaks Into Laughter
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: India Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: India Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: "India Can
World Cup 2019: "India Can't Go The Distance," If The Spinners Fail, Says Monty Panesar
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.