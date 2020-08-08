India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement to choreographer Dhanashree Verma with an Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony, Chahal wrote: "We said "Yes" along with our families." While two of the photos he shared were of the couple, there was one with Chahal's parents and Dhanashree's family. Dhanashree Verma, apart from being a choreographer, is also a doctor and a YouTuber according to her Instagram profile. She also shared the photos from their roka ceremony on Instagram, with the same caption on her post.

Dhanashree Verma has even featured in a few of Chahal's Instagram posts and live chats.

Congratulations poured in for the couple on social media.

"Congratulations to you both god bless," India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli commented.

"Congrats to both of you," India opener Shikhar Dhawan commented.

"Congratulations to you both," India's fielding coach Ravi Sridhar commented.

"Woohoo. Congratulations you two," wrote Chahal's fellow India and RCB spinner Washington Sundar.

"Congratulations guys," wrote India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Oh waah! Chhupa Rustom," wrote batsman Mandeep Singh with a wink emoji, before adding: "mubarka bro".

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait of 'Sacred Games' fame also chipped in.

"Wooooohooooo yaaay to the lil brother," she wrote, along with a flurry of heart emojis.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 52 ODIs and 42 T20 Internationals for India.

The wily spinner has taken 91 wickets in ODIs, while he has claimed 55 scalps in the shortest format of the game.