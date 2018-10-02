 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh's Wife Hazel Keech Reveals His "Biggest Drawback"

Updated: 02 October 2018 19:58 IST

British-Mauritian model Hazel Keech tied the knot with Yuvraj Singh on November 30, 2016.

Yuvraj Singh
Hazel Keech opened up about the early troubles she faced with Yuvraj Singh. © Instagram

Hazel Keech revealed the "biggest drawback" of her husband and Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The British-Mauritian model made the stunning revelation about Yuvraj during an interview with television presenter Gaurav Kapur on popular YouTube show Miss Field. Hazel said the Indian cricketer never bad-mouths anyone. "He (Yuvraj) never bad-mouths anyone, and that's one of the things I love about him, but it's also one of his drawbacks," Keech said. She married Yuvraj on November 30, 2016, and since then, has been spotted supporting him from the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last season, Yuvraj represented the Preity Zinta-owned Kings XI Punjab.

Explaining why she feels so, Keech said, "He sees the best in everybody, but he doesn't necessarily always see the reality in them. He's just got a really good heart."

Keech also opened up about the early troubles she faced with Yuvraj, precisely when he had resumed international cricket.

"We got married, and he had already started playing for the Indian team. So he had got picked for India again. We got married, had a honeymoon and boom.... he was gone. And then, I really didn't see him for months." she said.

Yuvraj made his last appearance on the international circuit against the West Indies on June 30, 2017 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The 36-year-old has played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

In the longest format of the game, Yuvraj has amassed 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92. And he averages 36.55 in ODIs and a little over 28 in T20Is.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hazel Keech tied the knot with Yuvraj Singh on November 30, 2016
  • Yuvraj has amassed 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92 in Tests
  • Yuvraj averages 36.55 in ODIs and a little over 28 in T20Is
Related Articles
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Responds To Critics Calling Him "Old"
Watch: Yuvraj Singh Responds To Critics Calling Him "Old"
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Here
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Here's How Cricketers Are Celebrating Festival
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Harbhajan Singh Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Electricity Bill
Harbhajan Singh Trolls Yuvraj Singh Over Electricity Bill
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.