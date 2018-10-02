Hazel Keech revealed the "biggest drawback" of her husband and Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The British-Mauritian model made the stunning revelation about Yuvraj during an interview with television presenter Gaurav Kapur on popular YouTube show Miss Field. Hazel said the Indian cricketer never bad-mouths anyone. "He (Yuvraj) never bad-mouths anyone, and that's one of the things I love about him, but it's also one of his drawbacks," Keech said. She married Yuvraj on November 30, 2016, and since then, has been spotted supporting him from the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last season, Yuvraj represented the Preity Zinta-owned Kings XI Punjab.

Explaining why she feels so, Keech said, "He sees the best in everybody, but he doesn't necessarily always see the reality in them. He's just got a really good heart."

Keech also opened up about the early troubles she faced with Yuvraj, precisely when he had resumed international cricket.

"We got married, and he had already started playing for the Indian team. So he had got picked for India again. We got married, had a honeymoon and boom.... he was gone. And then, I really didn't see him for months." she said.

Yuvraj made his last appearance on the international circuit against the West Indies on June 30, 2017 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The 36-year-old has played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 58 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India.

In the longest format of the game, Yuvraj has amassed 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92. And he averages 36.55 in ODIs and a little over 28 in T20Is.