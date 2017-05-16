Yuvraj Singh's Touching Farewell Message For Misbah-ul Haq, Younis Khan

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish the two Pakistani legends.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish the two Pakistani legends. © AFP

The end of the third and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Roseau, Dominica, on May 14 also marked the end of the illustrious careers of two of the best cricketers to have played for Pakistan. Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan both drew curtains on their cricket careers. While their retirement was feted by the cricketing world, Yuvraj Singh sent a message of his own, with heartfelt wishes for the duo.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series for long, but the players of both teams share cordial relations, as was evident from the message.

Good bye two greats of Pakistan cricket @captainmisbahpk and younis khan your contribution towards the game was inspiring to all of us ???? — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 15, 2017

The Test, the third and final of a series level at 1-1, saw Roston Chase's unbeaten 101, his second hundred of the series, go in vain as the home side, set a target of 303 at Windsor Park in Dominica, slipped to 93 for six before the lower order almost rescued a dramatic draw.

"This was just incredible," said a breathless Misbah after Shannon Gabriel dragged a wide delivery from Yasir Shah onto his stumps with just six balls left in the game to trigger Pakistani celebrations as the West Indies were dismissed for 202 to lose the series 2-1.

"There were so many things happening in that last session -- dropped catches, appeals, no-ball dismissals -- it looked for a while as if it wasn't going to happen.

"I am thankful for myself, the team and all supporters of Pakistan cricket that we were able to pull it off."

(With AFP inputs)