Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh's "Throwback To Days Without Mobile Phones" Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Updated: 24 May 2020 22:46 IST

Yuvraj Singh posted a throwback picture with Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Ashish Nehra that will definitely make you laugh out loud.

Yuvraj Singhs "Throwback To Days Without Mobile Phones" Will Tickle Your Funny Bone
Yuvraj Singh is well-known for his light-hearted sense of humour. © Instagram

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is well-known for his light-hearted sense of humour. On Sunday, Yuvraj Singh posted a throwback picture with Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Ashish Nehra that will definitely make you laugh out loud. "When your parents don't pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without @rd.nehra @virendersehwag @vvslaxman281," Yuvraj captioned it.

In the picture, the four former India cricketers can be seen lined up in phone booths next to each other reminiscing of the days before mobile phones.

Recently, Yuvraj Singh took to social media and nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge.

Sachin Tendulkar took Yuvraj Singh's "keep it up" challenge but the former India batting legend added a unique twist to it. 

Sachin Tendulkar kept a ball bouncing off his bat but unlike Yuvraj Singh, the 47-year-old aced the challenge with a blindfold on. 

"I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe," Tendulkar captioned the video.

In reply, Yuvraj Singh agreed that he knew he challenged the "wrong legend" and said that he might need a week to complete this task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Ashish Nehra Ashish Nehra VVS Laxman Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • On Sunday, Yuvraj Singh posted a throwback picture
  • Sachin Tendulkar took Yuvraj Singh's "keep it up" challenge with a twist
  • Yuvraj Singh agreed that he knew he challenged the "wrong legend"
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Star Of "Another Balcony, Another Show Of Strength" - See Pics
Sourav Ganguly Star Of "Another Balcony, Another Show Of Strength" - See Pics
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
"Wait For Yuvi Jr": Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Amusing Suggestion To Solve Batting Problems
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fans Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Yuvraj Singh Shares Fan's Artwork Made On Watermelon. See Pictures
Shreyas Iyer Goes One-Up On Rohit Sharmas Keep It Up Challenge, Juggles Ball On All Parts Of Bat
Shreyas Iyer Goes One-Up On Rohit Sharma's Keep It Up Challenge, Juggles Ball On All Parts Of Bat
Yuvraj Singh Wanted Me To Break Virender Sehwags Record: Rohit Sharma On First Double-Century
Yuvraj Singh Wanted Me To Break Virender Sehwag's Record: Rohit Sharma On First Double-Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.