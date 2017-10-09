Yuvraj Singh's Special Message For Fans On Diwali

Even as the sale of firecrackers during Diwali has increasingly becomes an undesirable element, many cricketers have also come up in support and urged fans to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali this year. Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and posted a video message for his fans. "Say no to crackers, let's celebrate a pollution free Diwali ?? #saynotocrackers #pollutionfree," Yuvraj's post read. In the video message, the India all-rounder recalled the trouble he had last year due to pollution.

"Hello everyone. Namastey, Namashkaar, Salaam. Sincere request from my side to all of you this year coming from the heart. Please don't burst firecrackers this Diwali. The condition that our country landed in last year due to pollution, the air that we were breathing was devastating," Yuvraj said.

"I could not get out of my house because the air was so polluted. It was unhealthy, it was unnatural. For our kids, friends, parents and everyone, it is very important we all take responsibility this year. It is a celebration of lights, festival of lights, let us all light diyas instead of fire crackers, spread love, peace and happiness," he said.

"Jhappiya dalo (hug each other), eat sweets, play cards, but please don't burst fire crackers. (To see) young kids roaming around wearing masks, I feel very bad. I am sure you would have felt bad about it too."

"Let's all take responsibility. It's our country at the end of the day and we have to make it better. And we don't take responsibility, no one else going to do that. So, my sincere request to you all of you - let's not burst crackers. Loads of love to you. Wish you a very Happy Diwali," the dashing all-rounder said.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). A bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri, while restoring the order, said: "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity." However, the court said that the September 12, 2017 order lifting the ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi NCR will be back into effect from November 1.