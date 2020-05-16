Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Challenged Wrong Legend": Yuvraj Singh After Sachin Tendulkar Adds A Twist To His Task

Updated: 16 May 2020 17:48 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Sachin Tendulkar aced Yuvraj Singh's "keep it up" challenge with a unique twist.

"Challenged Wrong Legend": Yuvraj Singh After Sachin Tendulkar Adds A Twist To His Task
Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh share great camaraderie on and off the field. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of him taking Yuvraj Singh's "keep it up" challenge but the former India batting legend added a unique twist to it. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar kept a ball bouncing off his bat but unlike Yuvraj Singh, the 47-year-old aced the challenge with a blindfold on. "I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe," Tendulkar captioned the video.

In reply, Yuvraj Singh agreed that he knew he challenged the "wrong legend" and said that he might need a week to complete this task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.

On Thursday, the former India all-rounder had nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge.

Recently, Tendulkar had shared a throwback picture with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly from his visit to the former India captain's home in Kolkata.

Tendulkar and Ganguly also joked about the modern cricket rules of using two new balls from both ends and having just four fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Voicing his opinion on the modern rules, Harbhajan Singh had suggested that more bowlers should be sent to the ICC to maintain the right balance between bat and ball.

Tendulkar backed Harbhajan's idea and said that even he feels the rules and surfaces needs to be looked at.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar aced Yuvraj Singh's keep it up challenge
  • Sachin Tendulkar added a unique twist to Yuvraj Singh's challenge
  • Tendulkar completed the challenge with a blindfold on
Related Articles
"Doesnt Even Come Close": Kevin Pietersens Big Statement On Virat Kohli-Steve Smith Debate
"Doesn't Even Come Close": Kevin Pietersen's Big Statement On Virat Kohli-Steve Smith Debate
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkars Throwback Picture With Sourav Ganguly Is All About Nostalgia
Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Picture With Sourav Ganguly Is All About Nostalgia
Sachin Tendulkar Settles Lawsuit Against Australian Bat Manufacturer After Company Apologises
Sachin Tendulkar Settles Lawsuit Against Australian Bat Manufacturer After Company Apologises
"Such A Bad Rule": Harbhajan Singh Slams ICC, Sachin Tendulkar Backs Him
"Such A Bad Rule": Harbhajan Singh Slams ICC, Sachin Tendulkar Backs Him
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.