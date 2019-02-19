Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock and wowed fans by pulling off a stunning shot while playing in a friendly match for Air India against a Maldives cricket team at the Ekuveni sports grounds in Male. Playing in the India-Maldives Friendship Cricket Series, organised jointly by the Maldives sports ministry, the Indian embassy and the Maldives Cricket Board, Yuvraj Singh hit an audacious reverse sweep that cleared the boundary quite easily. Cricket fans on social media were left stunned by Yuvraj's spectacular shot.

Yuvraj Singh was part of the Air India team that took on a Maldivian team, which included Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and vice-president Faisal Naseem, in a friendly series.

"I am very pleased that cricket was chosen to strengthen the friendship between the two countries," Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by the Maldives media at the Velana International Aiprort when he arrived.

Yuvraj was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup but has found it hard to find a place in the squad.

The swashbuckling left-hander last played an ODI on June 30, 2017 against the Windies while his last T20I match was against England on February 1, 2017 in Bengaluru.

However, Yuvraj continues to ply his trade in India's domestic circuit, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old was bought for Rs 1 crore by the Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction ahead of the 2019 season. He went unsold in the first round of the auction but was picked by the Mumbai franchise in the second round.

Yuvraj Singh was part of the Kings XI Punjab squad last season but managed just 65 runs in eight outings for the franchise captained by Ravichandran Ashwin.