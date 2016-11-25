Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech's Wedding May Have PM Narendra Modi's Presence

Yuvraj Singh is due to get married to actress Hazel Keech later this month.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is all set to marry fiancee and actress Hazel Keech, on Thursday reached the Parliament to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries for his wedding.

Yuvraj, who is scheduled to tie the knot at the end of this month, has planned a grand ceremony and people from Bollywood, sports and politics are expected to be the part of his wedding.

The wedding ceremony is expected to take place on November 30 in Chandigarh, while the reception will take place in New Delhi on December 7, according to reports.

India's 2011 World Cup hero showed up with his mother Shabnam and was seen with the wedding cards and a box of sweets.

Earlier this year, Yuvraj and Hazel got engaged in Bali, Indonesia.

Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech in Bali. The couple got engaged in the Indonesian city in 2015.

The 34-year-old, who last played for India in the ICC World Twenty20, is playing for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy and has been in superb form. The left-handed batsman recently scored a career-best 260 against Baroda.

Yuvraj has played 40 Tests, 293 One-Day Internationals and 55 Twenty-20 Internationals in his career till date.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj's teammate and friend Harbhajan Singh earlier declared his plans for the left-handed batsman's wedding.