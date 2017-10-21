Yuvraj Singh Trolls Ashish Nehra On Virender Sehwag's Birthday

Cricketers, from all over the world, took to social media platforms to wish the former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on his birthday. As the Nawab of Najafgarh turned 39, star batsman Yuvraj Singh posted a photo with Sehwag with a special mention to Ashish Nehra in his birthday message. Just like his batting, Yuvraj made the most of the opportunity.

"Arrre @virendersehwag nehra ji cake lekar bhag gaye wishing you a very happy birthday mere bhai ...lots of love and best wishes," Yuvraj's tweet read.

Veteran speedster Nehra has decided to bid adieu to international cricket after the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand at his home ground, Feroz Shah Kotla on November 1.

Tendulkar also posted a photo with Sehwag on Twitter and wished his former opening partner on his birthday -- with an upside down message.

"Happy birthday, viru! have a great start to the new year. you've always done ulta of what i have told you on field. so here's one from me?" said Tendulkar in his tweet.

Sehwag didn't take much time to reply to Sachin, whom he calls 'God Ji'. "Thank you God ji. Uparwala sab dekh raha hai, yeh to suna tha, par aaj samajh aaya, woh neeche waalon ke liye likhta kaise hai !," Sehwag replied.

Be it on field or off it, Tendulkar and Sehwag are known to share a close bond.

They were involved in a partnership stands on 23 occasions. The duo has stitched 1560 runs in 23 innings at an average of 67.82. The have four century and five fifty-plus stands to their name. The highest partnership between the two was of 336 runs against Pakistan during the Multan Test in 2004. Sehwag scored a magnificent 309, while Tendulkar smashed an unbeaten 194 runs. India had won the Test by an innings and 52 runs.