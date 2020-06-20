Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen have had many battles on the cricket field but over the years a friendship has blossomed between the two. They have had numerous funny exchanges on social media, with Pietersen's "pie-chucker" description of Yuvraj at the forefront of their banter. But there is another topic that Yuvraj and Pietersen are always at odds over -- football clubs. Piertersen, a Chelsea supporter, and Yuvraj, a Manchester United fan, have had friendly tiffs over their footballing loyalties but the former India cricketer didn't find too much support after his latest dig at the ex-England star.

Premier League returned earlier this week after a three-month coronavirus-enforced absence. But Pietersen wasn't too enthralled about the fact that there were no fans in the stadiums.

Football with no fans - Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 19, 2020

Yuvraj saw an opportunity to poke some fun at Pietersen, replying to his tweet: "we always support the best club in the world".

Fans on the ground ! Fans at home doesn't matter bud , we always support the best club in the world@ManUtd Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2020

The former India international didn't find many supporters for his comments with fans trolling for his "best club" claim.

Best club in the world? — Shaurya Shekhar (@shaurya_shekhar) June 19, 2020

you wish it was :P — sagar saikat rath (@sagarsaikatrath) June 19, 2020

Guess you meant Chelsea... — Suraj Unnikrishnan (@konfusedsoul) June 19, 2020

@YUVSTRONG12 sir. Plz wake up..it is not 2009, it is 2020 — adiiiiiii (@adarshscan) June 19, 2020

Best club? Be lucky if you finish in top 4 never mind winning a trophy. — Kam Khan (@Kam_Khan_1) June 19, 2020

Best club IN THE WORLD? pic.twitter.com/jPNAvt1IH0 — ArAVinD MaSs (@Mass_Offl) June 20, 2020

Unfortunately for Yuvraj, his team Manchester United couldn't do much on the field to back his claim. Manchester United took on Tottenham Hotspur in their first game back but could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Brun Fernandes struck from the penalty spot in the 81st minute to earn his team a draw after Steven Bergwijn's strike had given Spurs the lead in the 27th minute.

A point did little for either side's chances of breaking into the top four.

Manchester United remain in fifth, two points behind Chelsea, but Spurs were even more desperate for the points as they remain in eighth, four points further back.