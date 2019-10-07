 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"No One In Manchester Is Tough": Kevin Pietersen Trolls Yuvraj Singh After Manchester United's Loss To Newcastle

Updated: 07 October 2019 19:34 IST

Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, poked fun at Yuvraj Singh after Manchester United's loss to Newcastle in Premier League.

"No One In Manchester Is Tough": Kevin Pietersen Trolls Yuvraj Singh After Manchester United
Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen shared a light moment on Twitter. © AFP

Manchester United fans' loyalty has been constantly tested for quite some time now and it includes the likes of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Manchester United, who were once the most feared clubs in Europe, lost to Newcastle in their last Premier League clash on Sunday. The loss by a slender 0-1 margin at St James' Park saw Manchester United slip to 12th spot in the Premier League. Interestingly, they are only a point ahead of Newcastle United. Yuvraj Singh still let his support for Manchester United known via a tweet which said, "Tough times don't last! Tough men do!!! @ManUtd".

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, wasted no time to poke fun at Yuvraj Singh and responded by saying, "No one in Manchester is tough!"

Newcastle's Matthew Longstaff scored a brilliant winner at home against Manchester United. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club have now failed to win a single match away since beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League in March.

Manchester United's last victory in their last five matches across all competitions came on penalties against minnows Rochdale in the League Cup.

They will next take on Champions League holders and league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League contest on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen poked fun at Yuvraj Singh after Manchester United's loss
  • Newcastle's Matthew Longstaff scored a brilliant winner at home
  • They will next take on Champions League holders Liverpool
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Recalls Getting Picked For Team India For The First Time Through Throwback Picture
Yuvraj Singh Recalls Getting Picked For Team India For The First Time Through Throwback Picture
Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Sarcastic Reply As Harbhajan Singh Seeks Suitable No. 4 Batsman For India
Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Sarcastic Reply As Harbhajan Singh Seeks Suitable No. 4 Batsman For India
Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
"U-Turn In My Selection": Yuvraj Singh Fumes At Yo-Yo Test Fiasco
"U-Turn In My Selection": Yuvraj Singh Fumes At Yo-Yo Test Fiasco
Rishabh Pant Gets Little Sympathy As "It
Rishabh Pant Gets Little Sympathy As "It's Big Boys Cricket": Dean Jones Counters Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.