Manchester United fans' loyalty has been constantly tested for quite some time now and it includes the likes of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Manchester United, who were once the most feared clubs in Europe, lost to Newcastle in their last Premier League clash on Sunday. The loss by a slender 0-1 margin at St James' Park saw Manchester United slip to 12th spot in the Premier League. Interestingly, they are only a point ahead of Newcastle United. Yuvraj Singh still let his support for Manchester United known via a tweet which said, "Tough times don't last! Tough men do!!! @ManUtd".

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, wasted no time to poke fun at Yuvraj Singh and responded by saying, "No one in Manchester is tough!"

Newcastle's Matthew Longstaff scored a brilliant winner at home against Manchester United. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club have now failed to win a single match away since beating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League in March.

Manchester United's last victory in their last five matches across all competitions came on penalties against minnows Rochdale in the League Cup.

They will next take on Champions League holders and league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League contest on Sunday.