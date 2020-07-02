Yuvraj Singh could come out of retirement and he may play domestic cricket for Punjab next season, say sources. Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket in June 2019, was motivated after mentoring Punjab players in Indian domestic cricket. For now, the 38-year-old is focussed only on playing Twenty20 cricket for Punjab. Yuvraj has written to Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) saying he is eager to come out of retirement and help Punjab win in T20s, sources told NDTV. His comeback will be subject to approval of PCA.

Yuvraj had been mentoring the cricketers from his home state ahead of the Indian domestic season that is likely to resume in October after a long COVID-19-induced break.

PCA secretary Puneet Bali had approached Yuvraj with a request to come out of retirement last month and return to the Punjab team as a player-cum-mentor.

"We requested Yuvraj five, six days ago and we are waiting his response. It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time," Bali told PTI in August.

Yuvraj was the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup but a bout with cancer in 2012 halted his career temporarily.

Yuvraj returned in 2013 and went on to play in the 2016 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy but poor form following the 2017 tournament meant he was ousted from the team.

After more than two years since his last game for India, Yuvraj announced retirement from international cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

In a 17-year-long international career, Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 One-day Internationals and 58 T20Is. Overall, he has played 231 T20s and scored 4857 runs at 25.69.

Yuvraj was a key contributor to India's maiden, and so far the only, T20 World Cup win in 2007, hitting half centuries in crucial matches against England and Australia, including six sixes in an over by England's Stuart Broad.

His all-round skills shone through the 2011 World Cup when he scored 362 runs and picked up 15 wickets in India's victorious campaign.