Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Tells Kevin Pietersen His Email ID Still Has 'Pie-Chucker' In It

Updated: 17 May 2020 18:44 IST

During their playing days, Kevin Pietersen had famously called Yuvraj Singh a 'pie-chucker' for the bowling style the left-handed batsman possessed.

Yuvraj Singh Tells Kevin Pietersen His Email ID Still Has Pie-Chucker In It
Kevin Pietersen once described Yuvraj Singh as the pie-chucker for his part-time bowling. © AFP

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday revealed that one of his email IDs still has the word ''pie chucker'' in it. Yuvraj was doing an Instagram live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen. Both the batters decided to talk about Yuvraj's bowling. During their playing days, Pietersen had famously called Yuvraj as a 'pie-chucker' for the bowling style the left-handed batsman possessed.

Talking about the word pie-chucker, Yuvraj told Pietersen, "My email address still has the word ''pie chucker'' in it, I laughed so much when you described me as a pie chucker for my bowling style. I made an email id and included the word pie chucker in that and it is my favourite email address. Sometimes, even my friends go like, hey how are you pie chucker."

"When you know someone hates your bowling and they do not want to get out to you, even if they want to smash you, still they block you. That was the funny part," he added.

The stylish left-hander captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

The big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj is renowned for hitting six sixes in an over of Englan's Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and was awarded the Player of the Tournament in India''s 2011 50-over World Cup triumph.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh was doing an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen
  • Yuvraj said one of his email IDs still has the word ''pie chucker'' in it
  • Pietersen was the one who famously called Yuvraj a pie-chucker
Related Articles
Smriti Mandhana Recalls Virat Kohlis Inspirational Advice In Chat With Isa Guha
Smriti Mandhana Recalls Virat Kohli's Inspirational Advice In Chat With Isa Guha
"Doesnt Even Come Close": Kevin Pietersens Big Statement On Virat Kohli-Steve Smith Debate
"Doesn't Even Come Close": Kevin Pietersen's Big Statement On Virat Kohli-Steve Smith Debate
Virat Kohlis Lookalike In TV Series Leaves Mohammad Amir "Confused". See Picture
Virat Kohli's Lookalike In TV Series Leaves Mohammad Amir "Confused". See Picture
"End Of Debate": Virat Kohli Settles Who Is The Best Fielder In Team India
"End Of Debate": Virat Kohli Settles Who Is The Best Fielder In Team India
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Could Be Stranded When India Resume Training
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Could Be Stranded When India Resume Training
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.