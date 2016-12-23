 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children

Updated: 23 December 2016 19:07 IST

Yuvraj Singh has the Player of the Tournament when India won 50-over World Cup five years ago.

Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Yuvraj Singh met cancer-affected children in Mumbai on Friday. © Yuvraj Singh/Twitter

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh visited St. Jude India ChildCare centre in Mumbai on Friday to meet cancer-affected children.

The 35-year-old spent time with the 30-odd children, cracked jokes with them and presented gifts, from his fashion label YWC, ahead of Christmas.

"While we all rejoice this festive season, let us remember to also give back in our own little way. My biggest aim in life is to support cancer patients and these little children at St. Jude ChildCare have really stolen my heart today," said Yuvraj who himself has fought a battle successfully with the dreaded disease five years ago.

 

 

 

 

"Their resilience and positivity sets an example for all of us to never give up and to keep spreading love and smiles along the way. I am thankful for the time I could spend with them and pray for their speedy recovery," he added.

 

 

 

 

Soon after playing a major role in India winning the 2011 World Cup at home, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment.

 

 

 

 

After his experience, his main goal was to use his stardom and celebrity status to give back and support cancer patients as well as spread awareness about the disease via his foundation - YouWeCan, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Cricket India Yuvraj Singh
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh was player of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup
  • He last played for India in a T20I in March 2016
  • He has played 293 ODIs
Related Articles
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Newly-Wed Turns 35
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Ishant Sharma Ties Knot With Pratima Singh; MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh Attend
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly Attend Reception
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.