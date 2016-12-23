Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh visited St. Jude India ChildCare centre in Mumbai on Friday to meet cancer-affected children.

The 35-year-old spent time with the 30-odd children, cracked jokes with them and presented gifts, from his fashion label YWC, ahead of Christmas.

"While we all rejoice this festive season, let us remember to also give back in our own little way. My biggest aim in life is to support cancer patients and these little children at St. Jude ChildCare have really stolen my heart today," said Yuvraj who himself has fought a battle successfully with the dreaded disease five years ago.

"Their resilience and positivity sets an example for all of us to never give up and to keep spreading love and smiles along the way. I am thankful for the time I could spend with them and pray for their speedy recovery," he added.

The young fighters posing with their 'Fight With A.. :)' tees with @YUVSTRONG12! pic.twitter.com/Tg3zARZ7DM — YWCFashion (@YWCFashion) December 23, 2016

Soon after playing a major role in India winning the 2011 World Cup at home, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment.

We are here at St. Jude's with @YUVSTRONG12 meeting his fighter fans! pic.twitter.com/j13u1fAVTP — YWCFashion (@YWCFashion) December 23, 2016

After his experience, his main goal was to use his stardom and celebrity status to give back and support cancer patients as well as spread awareness about the disease via his foundation - YouWeCan, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)