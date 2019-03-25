Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock on Sunday night, sending a message to his critics that he was not a spent force just yet. The stylish left-hander had failed to find any bidders in the first round of the IPL auction in Jaipur last year with Mumbai Indians the only team to bid for him. Yuvraj Singh immediately repaid the faith shown in him by the Mumbai team management by top-scoring for the Rohit Sharma-led side in their opening IPL 2019 match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. Following the match, Yuvraj Singh briefly spoke about his struggles in the past two years and about his cricketing future.

"Last two years have been up and down. (I) couldn't decide what I wanted to do but the main thing was why I played the game when I started playing the game. I played the game because I enjoyed playing cricket. That time, I was not playing for India. I was playing for the under-14s, under-16s. So till the time I enjoy playing cricket, I am going to play and when the time comes I will be the first one to hang my boots," Yuvraj Singh said in the post-match press conference.

The 37-year-old revealed that he has been speaking to cricket legend and Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar about his future.

"I have been speaking to Sachin as well. He has gone through that time -- playing at 37-38 -- and how he felt (then). Just talking to him makes things easier for me," said Yuvraj Singh.

The left-hander fought a lone battle for Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede, scoring 53 off 35 balls as the hosts chased a mammoth 214 for victory.

Yuvraj's knock was not enough for Mumbai to get over the line as they fell short by 37 runs to give Delhi Capitals a winning start.

Yuvraj Singh will next be seen in action when Mumbai Indians travel to Bengaluru to take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 28.