Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh Greet Fans On Baisakhi

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday took to Instagram to wish his followers "Happy Baisakhi", which they were forced to celebrate at home due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which is in place since March 25. "Happy baisakhi everyone..stay home," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Instagram, sharing a video message with his wife Geeta Basra. In the video, the couple while accepting that the whole world is going through a tough phase, urged everyone to stay indoors with their loved ones.

Former Indian talisman Yuvraj Singh also greeted his fans on the festival. "Wishing everyone a very #HappyBaisakhi Let's pray that this festive season of harvest and new beginnings shower us with health, peace and joy in all lives. May waheguru bless us all #stayhomestaysafe," Yuvraj tweeted.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also shared a video message for his fans on Baisakhi

"Baisakhi diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan sabnu. Tey rabb sabnu chardiyaan kala ch rakhey, tey Changi sehat bakshey," Dhawan captioned the video on Twitter.

English football club Liverpool extended greetings to their supporters on the occasion of Baisakhi.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to say 'Happy Khalsa Baisakhi Day' to all our Sikh supporters celebrating today and we wish you a safe holiday," the club said in a statement.

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and in other parts of north India.

(With ANI inputs)