Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, recalled his maiden Team India call-up by posting a throwback picture on Instagram. Yuvraj Singh earned his maiden India call-up ahead of the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000. Yuvraj Singh shared a picture from that tour, in which he can be seen alongside Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dahiya. The former India all-rounder captioned the picture as, "Major throwback to getting selected for the first time to play for team India".

Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh and Vijay Dahiya made their ODI debuts in India's first match of the ICC Knockout Trophy in 2000 against Kenya. Both didn't get to bat in that match as India chased down the target with eight wickets to spare.

Yuvraj Singh played 304 ODIs and was the man of the tournament in India's triumph during the 2011 World Cup. He scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties in this format.

Yuvraj also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92, which included 3 hundreds and 11 50s. His highest Test score of 169 came against Pakistan in 2007 in Bengaluru.

He called time on his international career spanning nearly 19 years and over 400 matches in June 2019.

After his international retirement, Yuvraj Singh featured for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada 2019.