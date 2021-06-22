For years, they have done wonders for Team India on the cricket field. Now, former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar are showing off their skills in the golf course. On Tuesday, Yuvraj shared several pictures with his two former India teammates on Instagram. In the photos, the trio could be seen enjoying their time together. "Last time u woke me up at 4 am was 21 years ago! When it was my first tour to Sharjah. Ajit Agarkar, I'm sure is used to it! Fun times love golf," Yuvraj captioned the post, while tagging Tendulkar. Yuvraj also used several laughing and golf emojis in the post.

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was among the first to comment on the post. "Two single figure handicappers be careful of what they tell you are their handicaps," Lara wrote.

Agarkar picked up golf following his retirement from cricket in 2013. A veteran of 26 Tests and 191 ODIs, Agarkar has won a few amateur golf tournaments as well.

It seems Yuvraj is now following on the footsteps of Agarkar. This is not the first time that Yuvraj had posted a snap of himself from the golf course. Earlier in March, the 39-year-old was seen fine-tuning his golfing skills in Raipur. He had shared the video of the same on his Instagram page.

"Enjoyed my day out with my Raipur golf coach Nikhil Chopra lost 100 bucks! But I'm sure one day I'll get them back bauji. Wearing this iconic redshirt for Tiger Woods Wishing him a speedy recovery," he captioned the video.

Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket in June 2019. The ace cricketer represented India in 40 Test matches and 304 ODIs and amassed 1,900 and 8,701 runs, respectively. He also picked nine wickets in Tests and 111 in ODIs. Yuvraj played 58 T20Is and picked 28 wickets and scored 1,177 runs.

He was also part of India's 2007 T20 and 2011 50 overs World Cup-winning squads.