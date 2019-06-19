Yuvraj Singh Seeks BCCI's Permission To Play In Foreign T20 Leagues

Yuvraj Singh, who hung his boots last week, has reportedly sought the permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) to play in foreign T20 leagues. A senior BCCI official confirmed the development to news agency IANS on Wednesday. "A couple of T20 leagues are interested to have him participate in their tournaments and Yuvraj Singh has asked for BCCI's nod before moving with the idea of playing in T20 leagues as a freelance cricketer," the official said. On June 11, 37-year-old all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement.

He had also confirmed that he will not be participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but expressed his wish to play in foreign T20 leagues.

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," the 2011 World Cup hero had said at his retirement event in Mumbai.

With a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20s and 40 Tests, Yuvraj Singh imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

Yuvraj Singh's contribution for the national jersey showed his love and passion for the sport, so much so that former India opener Gautam Gambir called for retiring the No.12 jersey from the Indian team while India's deputy skipper Rohit Sharma reckoned his ex-teammate deserved a better send-off.

Fans from all quarters of the world were saddned by the news of Yuvraj Singh's retirement ever since the murmurs began to spread.

Yuvraj Singh in his retirement showreel said, "cricket has always been with him ever since he started to walk. I have not just played the game, I have lived it."

Apart from the ICC tournaments, Yuvraj Singh excelled under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. He was pivotal in India's triumph at the NatWest 2002, scoring 69 off 63 balls in the final.

(With IANS inputs)