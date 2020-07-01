Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma led wishes for doctors on the National Doctor's Day 2020 on Wednesday, thanking the "real heroes" for showing selflessness and compassion as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. "To our real heroes, thank you for your commitment to serve society, especially in these difficult times. We appreciate all your wonderful efforts. You are the embodiment of selflessness, compassion and love. #HappyDoctorsDay!" former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh captioned a video on Twitter.

To our real heroes, thank you for your commitment to serve society, especially in these difficult times. We appreciate all your wonderful efforts. You are the embodiment of selflessness, compassion and love. #HappyDoctorsDay! pic.twitter.com/ePAj8OZRHT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 1, 2020

"Very special day. I would like to say Happy Doctor's Day to the real heroes of our society. I think we have realised they are the real heroes as now we appreciate them for risking their own lives to save ours. Earlier, when you would see a doctor going by in his car you would appreciate him/her, now we would clap for the doctor. A big salute to you guys!" Yuvraj can be heard saying in the video.

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma joined in with a thank you note for the doctors, saying: "We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times. Words can't describe what their efforts mean to us. I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay."

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can't describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2020

National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 each year. This day is celebrated to thank the doctors and physicians for their dedicated service. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. This day offers an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors for round the clock service they offer.

In India, this day marks the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the most renowned physicians in India.

National Doctor's Day 2020 tries to thank all doctors and medical professionals for their continuous service for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the cricketing world to a halt and the action will resume on July 8 with a three-match Test series between England and the West Indies in empty stadiums.