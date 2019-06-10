 
Yuvraj Singh Retires, Wishes Flow In From Virat Kohli, Other Peers And Admirers

Updated: 10 June 2019 16:47 IST

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement in Mumbai on Monday, ending a 19-year international career.

 

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai on Monday. The 37-year-old was the chief architect of India's World Cup triumph in 2011 and he also played a pivotal role in helping the side to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy. On his retirement, while addressing the media, Yuvraj mentioned that "after 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward."

Right after Yuvraj's announcement, wishes started to come in from all across the globe to congratulate one of the finest all-rounders to have ever played the game for India.

India captain Virat Kohli congratulated Yuvraj on his wonderful career and called the southpaw an "absolute champion".

Sachin Tendulkar wished Yuvraj luck for his 2nd innings while calling him a 'true champ'.

Among the first to congratulate Yuvraj were Aakash Chopra, Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha.

Yuvraj's batting partner in the famous 2002 NatWest Trophy final, Mohammad Kaif was also full of praise for the all-rounder.

Former opening batsman, Virender Sehwag wished Yuvraj with an emotional tweet.

"Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always," Sehwag said.

Stuart Broad, the bowler who got hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj in the 2007 T20 World Cup also wished Yuvraj.

Kevin Pietersen, the former England batsman wished Yuvraj a happy retirement.

Gautam Gambhir who played a pertinent role in both the World Cup success in 2007 and 2011 called Yuvraj the best white ball cricketer in India. Also, Gambhir urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire the number 12 jersey to pay tribute to Singh.

VVS Laxman mentioned that Yuvraj will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh bids adieu to international cricket.
  • Virat Kohli called Yuvraj "absolute champion".
  • Yuvraj made his debut back in 2000 against Kenya.
