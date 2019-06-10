Yuvraj Singh Retires, Wishes Flow In From Virat Kohli, Other Peers And Admirers

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai on Monday. The 37-year-old was the chief architect of India's World Cup triumph in 2011 and he also played a pivotal role in helping the side to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy. On his retirement, while addressing the media, Yuvraj mentioned that "after 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward."

Right after Yuvraj's announcement, wishes started to come in from all across the globe to congratulate one of the finest all-rounders to have ever played the game for India.

India captain Virat Kohli congratulated Yuvraj on his wonderful career and called the southpaw an "absolute champion".

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar wished Yuvraj luck for his 2nd innings while calling him a 'true champ'.

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi.

You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for ???? Cricket.?? pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

Among the first to congratulate Yuvraj were Aakash Chopra, Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha.

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️???? #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj's batting partner in the famous 2002 NatWest Trophy final, Mohammad Kaif was also full of praise for the all-rounder.

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

Former opening batsman, Virender Sehwag wished Yuvraj with an emotional tweet.

"Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always," Sehwag said.

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

Stuart Broad, the bowler who got hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj in the 2007 T20 World Cup also wished Yuvraj.

Kevin Pietersen, the former England batsman wished Yuvraj a happy retirement.

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen???? (@KP24) June 10, 2019

Gautam Gambhir who played a pertinent role in both the World Cup success in 2007 and 2011 called Yuvraj the best white ball cricketer in India. Also, Gambhir urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire the number 12 jersey to pay tribute to Singh.

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

It's been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

