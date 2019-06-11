Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international as well as IPL cricket on Monday. Ever since his press conference, social media has been flooded with tributes and wishes for one of Indian cricket's most endeared figures. While the likes of former teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others all had glowing things to say about Yuvraj Singh's career and his impact on the sport, one tribute from across the border caught the eye. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a special video to bid adieu to the "rockstar, a match winner" and his "very good friend" and got a special reply from the man himself.

"Yuvraj is a rockstar, a match winner and a very good friend. When I saw him in 2003 in the World Cup match at Centurion, he played a very good knock and I always found him an elegant batsman. He's a Punjabi and speaks our language," Akhtar had said on Monday.

"I remember that he used to play very fluently. Yuvi always knew a lot about cricket. Yuvraj has done wonders for his nation. He was an integral part of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and his six 6's against Stuart Broad was unbelievable. He is a very patriotic Indian and he was always a match-winner. I wish him all the best of luck for everything in the future," he added.

Here is the complete video:

Yuvraj Singh Retires | Special Message as International Cricket Loses a Match Winnerhttps://t.co/JVURwPUy5b — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 10, 2019

In response to the heart-warming video, Yuvraj tweeted, "Thanks payan for ur lovely wishes. Trust me Every time u ran into bowl at me it was terrifying! Had to gather a lot of courage to face u. We had some great battles will always cherish those moments @shoaib100mph."

The stylish left-hander, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two World Cup triumphs, played 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests. He made a name in cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

(With ANI inputs)